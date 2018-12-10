ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Rodion Kutsaev/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a puppet show to a musical production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Bob Baker Marionette Theater's Holiday Classics Show





Bring the kids to see the puppets of Bob Baker Marionette Theater perform a holiday show. There will be a meet and greet after the show.

When: Sunday, December 16, 11-11:30 a.m.
Where: Miracle Mile Toy Hall, 5464 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $10; free for children under age 1
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Giving Tree: The Musical'




The classic children's book "The Giving Tree" gets a live musical treatment. Shel Silverstein's tale of the importance of appreciating nature's gifts is told through song, dance and music. The show is recommended for children 3 and older.

When: Saturday, December 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Stages-LA, 12420 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'





See the story of Snow White told through song and dance. The children in the audience get to participate in the show as the seven dwarfs. There will be a cast meet and greet after the show.

When: Saturday, December 15, 1 p.m.
Where: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West
Price: $6 for children; $7.50 for adults
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter Wonderland: Resource Fair and Toy Giveaway





Best Start Broadway-Manchester and Green Meadows Recreation Center have partnered to present this free event that is fun for the whole family. There will be a tree planting activity, games, raffles, snow, DJ-spun music and a visit from Santa Claus. Free food will be provided.

When: Saturday, December 15, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Meadows Recreation Center, 431 E. 89th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Travel and outdoor events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire rips through structure in Sylmar strip mall
4,000 Kaiser mental health workers begin 5-day strike
2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance catholic school
Suspect killed in Torrance officer-involved shooting
Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed while sleeping in parked car
Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy in LA area
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
Show More
Police investigating death of officer at Hollywood school
Bears defense dominates as Rams lose 15-6
LA Chargers beat Bengals 26-21
1 dead in Sylmar crash on 405 Freeway
Mother, daughter killed in Monrovia were strangled, coroner says
More News