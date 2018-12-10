Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Bob Baker Marionette Theater's Holiday Classics Show

'The Giving Tree: The Musical'

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'

Winter Wonderland: Resource Fair and Toy Giveaway

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a puppet show to a musical production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Bring the kids to see the puppets of Bob Baker Marionette Theater perform a holiday show. There will be a meet and greet after the show.Sunday, December 16, 11-11:30 a.m.Miracle Mile Toy Hall, 5464 Wilshire Blvd.$10; free for children under age 1The classic children's book "The Giving Tree" gets a live musical treatment. Shel Silverstein's tale of the importance of appreciating nature's gifts is told through song, dance and music. The show is recommended for children 3 and older.Saturday, December 15, 11 a.m.Stages-LA, 12420 Santa Monica Blvd.$7.50See the story of Snow White told through song and dance. The children in the audience get to participate in the show as the seven dwarfs. There will be a cast meet and greet after the show.Saturday, December 15, 1 p.m.Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West$6 for children; $7.50 for adultsBest Start Broadway-Manchester and Green Meadows Recreation Center have partnered to present this free event that is fun for the whole family. There will be a tree planting activity, games, raffles, snow, DJ-spun music and a visit from Santa Claus. Free food will be provided.Saturday, December 15, 10 a.m.Green Meadows Recreation Center, 431 E. 89th St.Free