Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

From a puppet show to a musical production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Bob Baker Marionette Theater's Holiday Classics Show
Bring the kids to see the puppets of Bob Baker Marionette Theater perform a holiday show. There will be a meet and greet after the show.
When: Sunday, December 16, 11-11:30 a.m.
Where: Miracle Mile Toy Hall, 5464 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $10; free for children under age 1
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'The Giving Tree: The Musical'
The classic children's book "The Giving Tree" gets a live musical treatment. Shel Silverstein's tale of the importance of appreciating nature's gifts is told through song, dance and music. The show is recommended for children 3 and older.
When: Saturday, December 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Stages-LA, 12420 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'
See the story of Snow White told through song and dance. The children in the audience get to participate in the show as the seven dwarfs. There will be a cast meet and greet after the show.
When: Saturday, December 15, 1 p.m.
Where: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West
Price: $6 for children; $7.50 for adults
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Winter Wonderland: Resource Fair and Toy Giveaway
Best Start Broadway-Manchester and Green Meadows Recreation Center have partnered to present this free event that is fun for the whole family. There will be a tree planting activity, games, raffles, snow, DJ-spun music and a visit from Santa Claus. Free food will be provided.
When: Saturday, December 15, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Meadows Recreation Center, 431 E. 89th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets