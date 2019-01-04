Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Up to 49% Off Children Ice Skating Classes
Professional skating coaches teach four 30-minute ice skating classes, with skate rental included. This deal is for ages 13 and under.
Where: Iceland Ice Skating Center, 14318 Calvert St.
Price: $57 (43 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
44% Off Scavenger Hunt
Follow the clues for a fun scavenger hunt throughout LA. It's a great plan for getting the whole gang together.
Where: 901 N. Spring St., Central LA
Price: $28 (44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Up to 28% Off Jump Time or Party
Jump to the moon and back at Sky High Sports indoor trampolines. This deal offers two hours of fun and jump time.
Where: Sky High Sports, 6033 De Soto Ave., Warner Center
Price: $18 (28 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Up to 60% Off All-Day Play Pass
We Rock The Spectrum offers a space space for all children, especially those on the autism spectrum, to explore and enjoy. This non-profit indoor gym/playground offers open play on slides, trampolines and climbing nets.
Where: Woodland Hills-Warner Center, 23010 Ventura Blvd.
Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal