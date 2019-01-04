Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Up to 49% Off Children Ice Skating Classes

44% Off Scavenger Hunt

Up to 28% Off Jump Time or Party

Up to 60% Off All-Day Play Pass

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From children's skating classes to an indoor trampoline gym, these deals will win approval from everyone in the family.---Professional skating coaches teach four 30-minute ice skating classes, with skate rental included. This deal is for ages 13 and under.Iceland Ice Skating Center, 14318 Calvert St.$57 (43 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.Follow the clues for a fun scavenger hunt throughout LA. It's a great plan for getting the whole gang together.901 N. Spring St., Central LA$28 (44 percent discount off regular price)Jump to the moon and back at Sky High Sports indoor trampolines. This deal offers two hours of fun and jump time.Sky High Sports, 6033 De Soto Ave., Warner Center$18 (28 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.We Rock The Spectrum offers a space space for all children, especially those on the autism spectrum, to explore and enjoy. This non-profit indoor gym/playground offers open play on slides, trampolines and climbing nets.Woodland Hills-Warner Center, 23010 Ventura Blvd.$10 (50 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.