Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From children's skating classes to an indoor trampoline gym, these deals will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Up to 49% Off Children Ice Skating Classes





Professional skating coaches teach four 30-minute ice skating classes, with skate rental included. This deal is for ages 13 and under.

Where: Iceland Ice Skating Center, 14318 Calvert St.
Price: $57 (43 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

44% Off Scavenger Hunt




Follow the clues for a fun scavenger hunt throughout LA. It's a great plan for getting the whole gang together.

Where: 901 N. Spring St., Central LA
Price: $28 (44 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 28% Off Jump Time or Party





Jump to the moon and back at Sky High Sports indoor trampolines. This deal offers two hours of fun and jump time.

Where: Sky High Sports, 6033 De Soto Ave., Warner Center
Price: $18 (28 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 60% Off All-Day Play Pass





We Rock The Spectrum offers a space space for all children, especially those on the autism spectrum, to explore and enjoy. This non-profit indoor gym/playground offers open play on slides, trampolines and climbing nets.

Where: Woodland Hills-Warner Center, 23010 Ventura Blvd.
Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price); other deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
