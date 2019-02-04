ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an all-ages lecture and panel discussion on activism and the arts to a "Coco" sing-along, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

The Butterfly Effect: Activism & Transformation through the Arts





Favianna Rodriguez, an artist and activist, is the keynote speaker at this lecture and panel discussion hosted by the UCLA Visual and Performing Arts Education program. The free, all-ages event will focus on the importance of educating children through art and the principles of social change. Rodriguez will draw on her project, Migration is Beautiful, which explores the journey of the monarch butterfly as a symbol of migration and diaspora. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with the lecture and panel discussion starting at 7 p.m.

When: Wednesday, February 6, 6-9 p.m.
Where: UCLA Glorya Kaufman Hall, Room 200, 120 Westwood Plaza
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Kidsland's 32nd Birthday Party





Celebrate Kidsland's 32nd birthday at this all-day event. There will be prizes like high chairs and strollers, exclusive in-store discounts, expert demonstrations of top baby brands and promotions and gift bags for the first 100 tickets. Choose the afternoong or evening party and access valuable knowledge for expectant parents and families with small children.
When: Thursday, February 7, noon-8 p.m.
Where: Kidsland, 3807 Wilshire Blvd., Floor 2
Price: $10 (One Adult - General Admission for 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.); $10 (One Adult - General Admission for 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Men's Vision 2 Life





Men's Vision 2 Life brings men together in a supportive community that promotes creativity and strength. Attendees will learn about the importance of giving help to another person.

When: Saturday, February 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: H.O.P.E.'s House Christian Ministries, 10654 Balboa Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

"Coco" Sing-Along





Get the full heartwarming experience of "Coco" at The Los Angeles Children's Theater. Sing along to the Grammy- and Academy Award-nominated soundtrack with a live Coco, followed by a screening of the movie. The ticket price includes a bag of popcorn, a drink and a special musical gift.

When: Saturday, February 9, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Stages-LA, 12420 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
