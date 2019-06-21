Arts & Entertainment

Family teams dish up their best meals in quest for $100,000 prize on ABC's 'Family Food Fight'

Family teams dish up their best meals in a series of cooking challenges, and then try to impress the panel of judges in the new reality series "Family Food Fight."

In the end, one family will earn the title of "America's number one food family" and take home a $100,000 prize!

Ayesha Curry is an executive producer, the host and a judge.

"There's just so much love on the show, and people coming together for more than the stakes," said Curry. "There's so much character building, and family building, communication that you'll see. It really is what the country needs right now."

Chef Cat Cora is one of the show's judges. She says with every challenge, the kitchen was flooded with emotion.

"Although it is a competition show, and it's hot in the kitchen; there's tears, there's laughter, there's drama," said Cora. "Overall the feeling and the energy of the room is so loving and they want to help each other."

And since both Ayesha and Cat are chefs and restaurateurs, they sometimes couldn't stop themselves from picking up a knife to help out.

"We don't get our hands dirty with them but we do sometimes give pre-challenge tips and pointers. We get to show off our skill set just a little bit," said Curry.

"Family Food Fight" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.
