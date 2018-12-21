ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family-friendly deals and events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From the Mexican Christmas tradition of Las Posadas to virtual reality gameplay, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Las Posadas on Olvera Street





Las Posadas is a Mexican Christmas tradition that re-enacts Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem. Complete with ballet folklorico, singing and entertainment, Las Posadas is a great event for the whole family. The nightly presentation until Monday, December 24 includes a candlelit procession on Olvera Street, a pinata breaking for children and a free theatrical performance of "La Pastorela."

When: Friday, December 21, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 845 Alameda Street
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kids' Indoor-Play Package at Kidville




Enjoy a great indoor-play package that will be a great weekend activity for the kids. Kidville offers a variety of classes, including art, music and gym, as well as a playspace, that help build social and educational skills. Get three classes, three playspace passes, a $100 credit for a birthday party and a waived class registration fee.

Where: Kidville, 11740 San Vicente Blvd., West Los Angeles
Price: $59 (79 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Ice-Skating Packages





Strap on some skates and practice your Olympic routines at the Iceland Ice Skating Center. This deal offers packages for one, two or four skaters, including two admissions for all-day ice-skating with rentals. Enjoy the afternoon public sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Where: Iceland Ice Skating Center, 14318 Calvert St., Van Nuys
Price: $16.50 (45 percent discount off regular price). More deals available.
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Gaming at Los Virtuality





This is your chance to test out the new frontier of gaming: 360 degree gameplay. Virtual reality is at your fingertips with this Los Virtuality deal, which offers one or two hours of gaming. Play single-player or multi-player games.

Where: Los Virtuality, 12480 Venice Blvd., Silicon Beach
Price: $31 (44 percent discount off regular price). More deals available.
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
