Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in Newport Beach this week

Photo: Sho Hatakeyama/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From whale watching to a scavenger hunt, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Introduction to Tennis


Stay active this weekend at The Tennis Club, where students benefit from cardio exercise, while also learning the basics of the popular sport.

Ten learn-to-play tennis and cardio sessions are on offer, although they each must be taken consecutively.

Where: 11 Clubhouse Drive, Newport Beach
Price: $89 (80 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Kayaking in Newport





Explore the calm waters of Newport Bay with a single or tandem kayak rental.

No experience is necessary, and both single and double occupancy kayaks are available.

Where: 2001 W. Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach
Price: $13-$26 (69 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Scavenger Hunt Adventure from ZeeTours





Learn local history, complete challenges and sightsee around Newport Beach during this self-guided scavenger hunt.

Where: 510 Edgewater Place, Newport Beach
Price: $17 (66 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Whale Watching on the High Seas





Last but not least, sail along the Newport and Laguna Beach coastline in search of whales, dolphins and other signs of marine life.

The tour is about two and a half hours in length and several ticket packages are available.

Where: 400 Main St., Newport Beach
Price: $15-$33 (55 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
