Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in Newport Beach this week

Introduction to Tennis
Stay active this weekend at The Tennis Club, where students benefit from cardio exercise, while also learning the basics of the popular sport.
Ten learn-to-play tennis and cardio sessions are on offer, although they each must be taken consecutively.
Where: 11 Clubhouse Drive, Newport Beach
Price: $89 (80 percent discount off regular price)
Kayaking in Newport
Explore the calm waters of Newport Bay with a single or tandem kayak rental.
No experience is necessary, and both single and double occupancy kayaks are available.
Where: 2001 W. Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach
Price: $13-$26 (69 percent discount off regular price)
Scavenger Hunt Adventure from ZeeTours
Learn local history, complete challenges and sightsee around Newport Beach during this self-guided scavenger hunt.
Where: 510 Edgewater Place, Newport Beach
Price: $17 (66 percent discount off regular price)
Whale Watching on the High Seas
Last but not least, sail along the Newport and Laguna Beach coastline in search of whales, dolphins and other signs of marine life.
The tour is about two and a half hours in length and several ticket packages are available.
Where: 400 Main St., Newport Beach
Price: $15-$33 (55 percent discount off regular price)
