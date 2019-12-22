star wars

Star Wars fan takes his own BB8 droid to movie theater to get tickets

CORDOVA, Tenn. -- Star Wars fans can be among the most passionate around and show their devotion to "The Force" or "The Dark Side" in many ways.

One man brought his own BB8 droid with him as he grabbed tickets to see the new movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

He can be heard urging the droid along as they make their way to the box office.

After all, BB8 does have the reputation of being on the skittish side.

Not seen in the video were the outtakes that show BB8's head falling off as he rolls onto the sidewalk.

May The Force be with you where ever you choose to watch the new movie in this galaxy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesentertainmentmoviebuzzworthylucasfilmwatercooleru.s. & worldstar wars
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Millions flock to theaters for final episode in 'Star Wars' saga
Filmmakers recreate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot
Star Wars closes things out with The Rise of Skywalker
J.J. Abrams on the end of Skywalker saga
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanders holds rally in Venice, joined by Ocasio-Cortez
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Man dead in fatal East Hollywood shooting
Rancho Cucamonga puts on magical Christmas light display
Vigil remembers homeless that died while living on streets of LA
SoCal police dogs take bite out of crime in pair of takedowns
SoCal malls extend hours for Super Saturday
Show More
Men more likely to cause fatal crashes than women, CHP data shows
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Family sues Riverside frat over son's death
Simple steps to get through the holidays stress-free
New CA law to provide healthcare for undocumented
More TOP STORIES News