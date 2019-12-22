Star Wars fan takes his own BB8 droid to movie theater to get tickets

CORDOVA, Tenn. -- Star Wars fans can be among the most passionate around and show their devotion to "The Force" or "The Dark Side" in many ways.One man brought his own BB8 droid with him as he grabbed tickets to see the new movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."He can be heard urging the droid along as they make their way to the box office.After all, BB8 does have the reputation of being on the skittish side.Not seen in the video were the outtakes that show BB8's head falling off as he rolls onto the sidewalk.May The Force be with you where ever you choose to watch the new movie in this galaxy.