Hollywood remembers iconic Mexican singer José José

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Legendary Mexican singer José José was honored with flowers on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

The 71-year-old died Saturday in Florida after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The singing icon, also known as "The Prince of Song," sold millions of records and filled famous venues including Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Fans around the world, like Guadalupe Mendoza from Los Angeles, grew up listening to his romantic ballads. "I heard his music when I was young. My grandma is the best fan and always in the home I heard his music. I learn it and I sing sometimes," said Mendoza.

José José is survived by his wife and six children.
