Fashion and beauty events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

WAVE Beauty Expo 2019

SimplyBridal Private Brunch

Shalhevet Fashion Show 2019

Looking for fashion-forward events this week?From a beauty expo to a fashion show, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Los Angeles this week.---The fourth annual Annual WAVE Beauty Expo unfolds this Saturday. Hosted by WAVE Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Laser Center, the all-day event will include live demonstrations of cutting-edge cosmetic procedures, educational seminars, $25,000 worth of raffle prizes and a complimentary gift bag.A total of 60 percent of the ticket sales will be donated to charities, including SEE International, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County Affiliate.Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Albert Ballroom, SLS Beverly Hills Hotel, 465 S. La Cienega Blvd.$50Get a sneak peek at SimplyBridal's 2019 bridal collection and gather tips for planning your dream wedding at SimplyBridal Private Brunch. Register for a free 45-minute session at the location of your choice and enjoy brunch bites along with mimosas and complimentary snacks, personalized dress consultations and the chance to win an exclusive bridal basket.Sunday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.All Simply Bridal ShowroomsFreeThe fourth annual Shalhevet Women's Fashion Show is a student-run runway show featuring the collections of LA-based designers, as well as the chance to purchase food and goods from local vendors.The Shalhevet School's fashion club has partnered with the Remember Us Teen Board to honor Holocaust survivors and the Girls Learn International to collect feminine hygiene products for women in need. Proceeds from the show will also be donated to the Poland-Israel Experience.Sunday, Jan. 13, 4:30-8 p.m.Shalhevet School, 910 S. Fairfax Ave.$18