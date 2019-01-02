Felicity Jones takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in "On The Basis Of Sex."The film is inspired by Ginsburg's own story of being a wife, mother, law student, attorney and the woman behind a groundbreaking tax case involving gender discrimination long before she joined the high court.Jones knew the importance of playing this woman who some consider to be a real life superhero."I mean, she's a beloved icon and someone so many people look up to so I was definitely a little nervous taking on the role initially - especially as I'm an enormous fan of hers," Jones said. "I have such respect for what she's achieved and how she's achieved it. She's someone who's worked incredibly hard throughout her life and she's got where she is because of hard work and she's done it with such integrity and she has her principles intact."Jones was thrilled that she was able to meet Justice Ginsburg."I mean, I'd done months of prep and read in-depth about her and her life," said Jones. "But there's nothing compared to actually meeting the person and, you know, having a coffee and getting to know them personally. The first time we met her, we were all nervously waiting outside the office where she works. But when we first went in, she couldn't take her eyes off Armie Hammer so I knew that she was a human being!""On the Basis of Sex" is in theaters now.