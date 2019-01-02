HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Felicity Jones transforms into Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginbsburg in 'On the Basis of Sex'

EMBED </>More Videos

Felicity Jones transforms into Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginbsburg in "On the Basis of Sex."

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Felicity Jones takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in "On The Basis Of Sex."

The film is inspired by Ginsburg's own story of being a wife, mother, law student, attorney and the woman behind a groundbreaking tax case involving gender discrimination long before she joined the high court.

Jones knew the importance of playing this woman who some consider to be a real life superhero.

"I mean, she's a beloved icon and someone so many people look up to so I was definitely a little nervous taking on the role initially - especially as I'm an enormous fan of hers," Jones said. "I have such respect for what she's achieved and how she's achieved it. She's someone who's worked incredibly hard throughout her life and she's got where she is because of hard work and she's done it with such integrity and she has her principles intact."

Jones was thrilled that she was able to meet Justice Ginsburg.

"I mean, I'd done months of prep and read in-depth about her and her life," said Jones. "But there's nothing compared to actually meeting the person and, you know, having a coffee and getting to know them personally. The first time we met her, we were all nervously waiting outside the office where she works. But when we first went in, she couldn't take her eyes off Armie Hammer so I knew that she was a human being!"

"On the Basis of Sex" is in theaters now.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newscelebrityhollywood wrapruth bader ginsburg
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Biggest one we've ever tackled', says Adam McKay about 'Vice'
Jordan Peele releases trailer for new horror film, 'Us'
'Welcome to Marwen' captures power of performances with latest tech
DA declines to file sex assault charge against Steven Seagal
Hart steps down as Oscars host over his past anti-gay tweets
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
3 events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Man accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh to be charged with murder
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Kobe Bryant, wife expecting 4th child
Show More
VIDEO: Teen driver runs red light, slams into car, killing woman inside
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
First babies of 2019 born in IE, San Fernando Valley
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in $425M drawing
Legalized pot in CA: A look at the industry 1 year later
More News