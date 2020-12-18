'Feliz Navidad' tops Billboard charts for 1st time since 1970 release

"Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano cracked the top ten in the Billboard charts for the first time since being released in 1970.
Also topping the charts is Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
The iconic Christmas song is back at the No. 1 spot after climbing to that position last year.
Incidentally, the last artist before Carey to top the charts was Alvin and the Chipmunks with their song "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)."
