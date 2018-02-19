ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fergie releases statement about national anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game

In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, photo, Fergie performs the national anthem before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Fergie released a statement about her national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game, admitting her rendition didn't strike the intended tone.

The singer released the following statement on Monday:

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."



Sunday night, the former Black Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game at Staples Center. Not everybody was cheering.

A low chuckle rumbled through the sold-out arena after Fergie finished the first line of the song with a throaty growl on "the dawn's early light."

Fans throughout the star-studded crowd reacted with varying levels of bemusement and enthusiasm while her languid, 2-minute version of the song continued.

After a forceful finish, Fergie finally got big cheers when she shouted, "Let's play some basketball!"

Many on social media panned her performance. Although Fergie was on pitch, her tempo, musical accompaniment and sexy delivery were not exactly typical for a sporting event or a patriotic song.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnational anthemNBAcelebritymusic
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fergie's anthem performance widely panned on social media
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News