ABC sitcom 'The Conners' addresses coronavirus pandemic, impact on family finances, health

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Conners" are back for a new season. This TV family has always struggled with money. And now... the family is also dealing with the effects of COVID-19. Serious financial problems hit "The Conners" right out of the gate: Making a living has never been harder for this struggling family."Things are heightened because of the pandemic and they're dealing with it," said Laurie Metcalf, who plays Aunt Jackie. "It's made everything even more stressful for this family that's used to banding together and trying to cope with whatever unfortunate thing is thrown their way."Sisters Becky and Darlene go to work in the factory where their mother and aunt worked more than 30 years ago. And expect Becky's one night stand, now husband, to sneak back into the U.S. from Mexico to be near his baby."He is definitely back in Becky's life," said Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky. "It's complicated and that's the way it's portrayed and I think it's really, really cool that it's portrayed in its complexity."Working under strict COVID-19 protocols, there have been zero cases of coronavirus among the cast and crew."As soon as I heard we were going back and I hadn't, of course, done anything to my hair, I thought, oh, this is going to be perfect. I'll let the roots grow out. I'll do my own hair and make-up and I'll look like hell like we all do and are supposed to right now," said Metcalf.Looking ahead a week...the cast is thrilled an annual tradition will continue: the Halloween episode."It felt right. You know, the kids couldn't go out trick or treating this year but we still made it happen in a Conner way," said Goranson."The Conners" airs Wednesday nights on ABC.