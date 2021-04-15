'Field of Light' exhibit in Paso Robles is back - with a brand new addition!

FRESNO, Calif. -- A stunning walk-through light experience at Sensorio in Paso Robles closed last December due to the pandemic.But on Thursday, it reopened to the public with a new exhibit - the new 'Light Towers' exhibit by acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro.It celebrates Paso Robles' wine country with 69 towers made from 17,000 wine bottles.They're illuminated with optic fibers whose colors morph to a custom musical score.This is in addition to Munro's 'Field of Light' using more than 58,000 stemmed spheres with fiber optics lighting up the landscape in blooms of color.It's all powered entirely by solar energy.The expanded 15-acre walk-through exhibit will be open through September 30th.