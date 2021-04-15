travel

'Field of Light' exhibit in Paso Robles is back - with a brand new addition!

The new exhibit celebrates Paso Robles' wine country with 69 towers made from 17,000 wine bottles.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Field of Light' exhibit in Paso Robles is back - with a new addition

FRESNO, Calif. -- A stunning walk-through light experience at Sensorio in Paso Robles closed last December due to the pandemic.

But on Thursday, it reopened to the public with a new exhibit - the new 'Light Towers' exhibit by acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro.

It celebrates Paso Robles' wine country with 69 towers made from 17,000 wine bottles.

They're illuminated with optic fibers whose colors morph to a custom musical score.

This is in addition to Munro's 'Field of Light' using more than 58,000 stemmed spheres with fiber optics lighting up the landscape in blooms of color.

It's all powered entirely by solar energy.

The expanded 15-acre walk-through exhibit will be open through September 30th.

WATCH | Magical Field of Light in Paso Robles
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaentertainmenttravel
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
American tourists may be allowed to travel to Europe this summer
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
LAX now offering 1-hour COVID-19 tests
Day-use passes for Yosemite available starting April 21
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby abandoned in Irwindale 30 years ago reunites with family
Human remains found by hiker in hills above Burbank
Recall Newsom effort officially meets signature requirement, report says
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire
California losing congressional seat for first time
Apple rolls out new privacy feature for iPhones after 7-month delay
Rally in East LA calls for justice for man with autism shot by deputies
Show More
Attorney: Black man killed by NC deputies shot in back of head
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
85% of CA is now in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought
Biden's 1st 100 days: Promises kept, broken, or in progress
OC to close COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland Friday
More TOP STORIES News