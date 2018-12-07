ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Film and entertainment events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from Western classic "Unforgiven" to 35mm prints of "Porco Rosso" and "A Serious Man." Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
What Is a Western? Film Series: 'Unforgiven' (1992)





Enjoy a screening of "Unforgiven," voted by audience members as their favorite Western movie. Directed and starring Clint Eastwood, the Academy award-winning film tells the story of gunfighter William Munny, who picks up his gun one last time. Admission to the Autry Museum of the American West is included with the ticket.

When: Saturday, December 8, 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way
Price: $14. More ticket options available.
Studio Audience for 'Man With A Plan'





Enjoy a live taping of Matt LeBlanc's sitcom, "Man With a Plan," about a man who must take care of the kids when his wife goes back to work.

When: Friday, December 7, 5 p.m. (check in by 3:30 p.m.)
Where: CBS Studio Center, 4024 Radford Ave.
Price: Free
Secret Movie Club Presents





The Secret Movie Club presents movie classics in 35mm prints, a rare opportunity to see these movies in a theater. This Saturday, enjoy a matinee screening of the animated Japanese film "Porco Rosso" (presented with English subtitles) and a midnight screening of the Coen Brothers' "A Serious Man."

When: Saturday, December 8, 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Price: $10
