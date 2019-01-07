Film events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

When it comes to screening and industry events, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a story structure workshop to a midnight screening of the "South Park" movie, read on for the week's top film events to add to your calendar.
Seven Essential Elements of Story Structure at WeWork
Rob Tobin, author of two notable screenwriting books -- "The Screenwriting Formula" and "How to Write High Structure, High Concept Movies" -- and DVDs, presents the workshop Seven Essential Elements of Story Structure this Wednesday evening at the Hollywood WeWork. In addition to his screenwriting credits, Tobin is an award-winning screenwriter, a producer and a former motion development executive.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 6-8 p.m.
Where: WeWork, 1601 Vine St., Room 7F
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Cinema Novo' at UCLA James Bridges Theater
Also this Wednesday evening, the UCLA Latin American Institute presents "Cinema Novo." By Brazilian director Eryk Rocha, the 2016 cinematic essay explores Brazil's film movement during the 1960s. The film will be screened in Portuguese with English subtitles.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: UCLA James Bridges Theater, 1409 Melnitz Hall, 235 Charles E. Young Dr.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Kusama: Infinity' at The Los Feliz 3
Enjoy a Saturday morning screening of Heather Lenz's "Kusama Infinity," followed by a Q&A with the director. The film portrays the life story of Yayoi Kusama, the world's top-selling female artist. Following the screening, Lenz will share her 10-year journey to make the film.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: The Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave.
Price: $5-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut' in 35 mm at Vista Theatre
Catch the foul-mouthed comedy "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut" in 35mm at The Vista. The Secret Movie Club presents a midnight screening of the 1999 animated classic.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2:29 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Price: $12.75-$36.75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets