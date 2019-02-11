Film events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

'My Bloody Valentine 3D'

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a horror movie to "Before Midnight," here are the week's top film events to add to your calendar.---Part of the Screamfest Horror Film Festival, this screening of "My Bloody Valentine 3D" will take place at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The $16 ticket fee includes a complimentary beer. This is a 21 and older event.Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.$16This film is set during the slavery period in Brazil. It is divided into five short horror stories. The movie is in Portuguese but features English subtitles.Wednesday, Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m.UCLA James Bridges Theater, 1409 Melnitz Hall, 235 Charles E. Young DriveFreeThis 35-mm screening of "Before Midnight" will take place at the Vista Theater. The 2013 film stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes early.Sunday, Feb. 17, midnight-3 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75 (Budget Special). More ticket options are available.