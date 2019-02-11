ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Film events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Felix Mooneeram/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a horror movie to "Before Midnight," here are the week's top film events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

'My Bloody Valentine 3D'





Part of the Screamfest Horror Film Festival, this screening of "My Bloody Valentine 3D" will take place at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The $16 ticket fee includes a complimentary beer. This is a 21 and older event.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'O No Do Diabo'





This film is set during the slavery period in Brazil. It is divided into five short horror stories. The movie is in Portuguese but features English subtitles.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: UCLA James Bridges Theater, 1409 Melnitz Hall, 235 Charles E. Young Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

'Before Midnight'





This 35-mm screening of "Before Midnight" will take place at the Vista Theater. The 2013 film stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes early.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, midnight-3 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Price: $12.75 (Budget Special). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
The best comedy shows in Los Angeles this week
Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Rain soaks SoCal Wednesday, heavier cells to hit Thursday
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News