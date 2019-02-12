Film, media and entertainment events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Literary Series No.1: Nylsa Martinez

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a poetry discussion to a Valentine's Day screening. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Are you a fan of prose and poetry? Come to this discussion with Mexican author Nylsa Martinez, who writes about life on the border of the United States and Mexico.Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m.CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. Sixth St.FreeThe Valentine's Day screening of "True Romance" has become a tradition at the Cinespia. In addition to seeing the movie, you can enjoy a DJ dance party, drink at multiple bars and jump in a photobooth to make sure you remember your night.Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30-11 p.m.Cinespia at the Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway$30 (General Admission)Calling all podcasters. The International Documentary Association presents a Podcasting Storytelling Master Class with journalist George Lavender. Learn how to create engaging stories using sounds to draw the audience in. Bring your ideas to workshop within the group.Saturday, Feb.16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.IDA Office, 3470 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 980$60Head over to the Autry Museum of the American West for a screening of "The Tall," as part of their two-month series, "What Is a Western?" The film, starring Randolph Scott, Richard Boone, and Maureen O'Sullivan, will be introduced by TCM film historian Jeremy Arnold.Saturday, Feb. 16, 1:30-4 p.m.Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage WayFree (Autry Members); Free (Military, Veterans, Peace Officers, and Park Rangers (with current ID)); $6 (Children (3-12)). More ticket options available.Catch a movie about the city of stars in the heart of the city at the landmark Palace Theatre. After you and your date enjoy "LaLa Land, " you can sip cocktails, dance and take home a memento from your Valentine's Day adventure with photo booth film strip.Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.Downtown Palace Theatre, 630 S. Broadway$14