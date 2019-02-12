Film, media and entertainment events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a poetry discussion to a Valentine's Day screening. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Literary Series No.1: Nylsa Martinez
Are you a fan of prose and poetry? Come to this discussion with Mexican author Nylsa Martinez, who writes about life on the border of the United States and Mexico.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Where: CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. Sixth St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
True Romance Valentine's Day Party
The Valentine's Day screening of "True Romance" has become a tradition at the Cinespia. In addition to seeing the movie, you can enjoy a DJ dance party, drink at multiple bars and jump in a photobooth to make sure you remember your night.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30-11 p.m.
Where: Cinespia at the Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway
Price: $30 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Podcast Storytelling Master Class with George Lavender
Calling all podcasters. The International Documentary Association presents a Podcasting Storytelling Master Class with journalist George Lavender. Learn how to create engaging stories using sounds to draw the audience in. Bring your ideas to workshop within the group.
When: Saturday, Feb.16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: IDA Office, 3470 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 980
Price: $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
What is a Western? Film Series: The Tall T (1957)
Head over to the Autry Museum of the American West for a screening of "The Tall," as part of their two-month series, "What Is a Western?" The film, starring Randolph Scott, Richard Boone, and Maureen O'Sullivan, will be introduced by TCM film historian Jeremy Arnold.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way
Price: Free (Autry Members); Free (Military, Veterans, Peace Officers, and Park Rangers (with current ID)); $6 (Children (3-12)). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Street Food Cinema: "La La Land"
Catch a movie about the city of stars in the heart of the city at the landmark Palace Theatre. After you and your date enjoy "LaLa Land, " you can sip cocktails, dance and take home a memento from your Valentine's Day adventure with photo booth film strip.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Palace Theatre, 630 S. Broadway
Price: $14
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets