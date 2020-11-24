'We have our work cut out for us:' Final 4 'Dancing with the Stars' couples promise to pull out all stops for last performance

HOLLYWOOD -- We saw unprecedented scores last week on the semi-finals of "Dancing with the Stars." More '10s' than EVER before in a round of competition. So that begs this question for the finale... what now?"Big things George, big thing! You know the drill!" said pro dancer Sasha Farber."We have our work cut out for us," said Kaitlyn Bristow.The final four couples on Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" promise to pull out all the stops for this week's final round. It's all about entertaining the audience... and being proud of how far they've come."Being in the final is like a celebration, a celebration of the journey," said pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev. "That's the mentality.""It's hard for me to say 'Oh I deserve to win this'. I just love doing this and I'm so happy people can see that and feel that," said Nev Schulman. "I've won as far as I'm concerned.""It is called 'Dancing with the Stars', not dancing with the dancer," said Rap star Nelly. "I don't think celebrities should be afraid if they start out a little rocky. I feel like it's very possible.""I feel really, really proud," said Justina Machado. "We started with 15, now there's four. I'm very proud."Each couple will dance twice during the finale, including the always fun, fan favorite "Freestyle" routine. "Dancing with the Stars" concludes Monday at 9pm on ABC.