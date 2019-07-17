Arts & Entertainment

Florida city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away

(Pinkfong)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla -- Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children's songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility.



West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they're trying to discourage people from sleeping outside the glass-walled Waterfront Lake Pavilion, which she says rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.

RELATED: 'Baby Shark' show coming to Nickelodeon

The loop of "Baby Shark" and "Raining Tacos" is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the facility, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.

RELATED: Baby Shark hitting the road for 100-date tour

Illaya Champion tells the Post "it's wrong" to chase people away with music. He says he'll still sleep there, but "it's on and on, the same songs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridayoutubehomeless
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer arrested on multiple rape charges
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
West Hollywood approves license for cannabis café
'Know your rights' workshops aim at helping L.A.'s immigrant community
L.A. parking program seeks to help homeless people sleeping in cars
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
No bail for Mexican megachurch leader facing sex charges
Show More
Newport Beach tops list of best micro cities for quick getaways
Church sign saying, 'America: Love it or Leave it' sparks controversy
Man posed as rideshare driver to sexually assault woman in Temecula, officials say
Deputies: Man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis with scissors
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
More TOP STORIES News