Arts & Entertainment

Floating Boat Cinema to bring new type of theater to Los Angeles amid pandemic

Visitors will then be able to watch movies in the open air with safe social distancing between each boat.
LOS ANGELES -- A new way to enjoy the movies safely during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to Los Angeles in September.

The Floating Boat Cinema will ride into town Sept. 2 through Sept. 6.

Beyond Cinema will provide up to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to a party of 8.

Tickets will require movie-goers to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only.

Newsom allows some salon services to move outdoors in California amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a change in the rules for hair salons and other beauty services in a Monday press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.


Visitors will then be able to watch movies in the open air with safe social distancing between each boat. The features will include old films and newer releases.

Organizers have not announced where the cinema will be located.

Tickets and film options will be released closer to the event.

Interested parties can pre-register for more information here.

After Los Angeles, the Floating Boat Cinema is scheduled to host movies in Chicago later in September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countyboatsmoviesmovie theatercoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
Younger people in LA County leading spike in COVID-19 cases
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
LA County parks, libraries could be used as learning sites for students
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses | LIVE
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
Show More
Children's Hospital of OC reports spike in COVID cases
LA County approves $1.2B for coronavirus relief
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
Amazon driver's act of kindness touches cancer patient
More TOP STORIES News