Floating Boat Cinema to bring new type of theater to Los Angeles amid pandemic

The Floating Boat Cinema will ride into town Sept. 2 through Sept. 6.
Beyond Cinema will provide up to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to a party of 8.
Tickets will require movie-goers to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only.
Visitors will then be able to watch movies in the open air with safe social distancing between each boat. The features will include old films and newer releases.
Organizers have not announced where the cinema will be located.
Tickets and film options will be released closer to the event.
Interested parties can pre-register for more information here.
After Los Angeles, the Floating Boat Cinema is scheduled to host movies in Chicago later in September.