Food and drink events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Washed & Restless

Pinot Taste Off

Sour to the People

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a day party with brunch and bottomless mimosas to a celebration of sour beer, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.Enjoy bottomless mimosas and brunch or bottomless mimosas only at Washed + Restless. The indoor/outdoor day party will feature DJs Shawn God and Nameless spinning tunes, a customized menu of brunch and flavored mimosas and more. A percentage of profits from the event will go to a Los Angeles-based non-profit.Grab your seat fast before the event sells out.Saturday, January 26, 1-7 p.m.Station1640, 1640 N. Cahuenga Blvd.$30 (Last Chance: Brunch & Bottomless Mimosas)Wine educator Ian Blackburn hosts a journey through the Pinot varieties of the North Coast, the Central Coast, Oregon and Burgundy. The Pinot Taste Off features blind tasting of three wines at a time and a cheese plate. Participants must be age 21 or over.The event is selling out quickly, so grab your tickets fastSaturday, January 26, 7-9 p.m.Loft 218, 530 Molino St., #218.$79Angel City Brewery celebrates sour beer at the grand opening of its new beer garden with tours, tastings and more. Sample some of the brewery's signature sours, including Barreljuice, Barreljuice, Barreljuice; Brett Royale; Funky Wit and Pinot Fresa. Buy a raffle ticket to win a gift basket from Sunrise Movement Los Angeles, a non-profit dedicated to stopping climate change. Enjoy snacks from Richcheeze Melts and Downtown Taco Co. food trucks.Sunday, January 27, noon-6 p.m.Angel City Brewery, 216 S. Alameda St.Free