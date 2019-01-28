Food and drink events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Los Angeles Magazine's Best New Restaurants Celebration 2019

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Los Angeles food and beverage. From restaurant tastings to a talk about beer, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.Discover the best new restaurants of 2019 at Los Angeles Magazine's sixth annual celebration. There will be tastings of the restaurants' signature dishes and handcrafted cocktails. Meet the chefs and enjoy live music. This event is for ages 21 and over.Tuesday, January 29, 7-9 p.m.Rolling Greens DTLA, 1005 Mateo St.$80 (Best New Restaurants Ticket)Enjoy a night of craft beer beer talk that gets down into the hops of it all. Girls Who Like Beer's Kelly Erickson will introduce the evening. The main event is a conversation between Brooklyn Brewery's founder Steve Hindy and brewmaster Garrett Oliver. There will be an after-party at Spring Street Bar. This event is for ages 21 and over.Wednesday, January 30, 4-8 p.m.Beelman's, 600 S. Spring St.FreeHand-Brewed Beer is a craft brewery in Chatsworth that offers tastings of locally brewed craft beers. This deal is good for flights for two or four people in the tasting room. All the beer is brewed in house. They include Deez Nuts, an American brown ale; Rocky Peak Red IPA; Bridge to Nowhere #5, an American IPA; and Chatsworth Chai Stout.Hand-Brewed Beer, 9771 Variel Ave.$15 (53 percent off normal price of admission)