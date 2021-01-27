Arts & Entertainment

'For Life' confronts the challenge of COVID-19 behind bars

By Sandy Kenyon
NEW YORK -- ABC's 'For Life' is back with all-new episodes as COVID-19 hits Bellmore Prison.

After an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the growing pandemic, Aaron enlists Safiya's help and heads back to the prison to investigate. Meanwhile Marie faces a choice: Expose her family to the virus or go all-in at the hospital.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to series stars Nicholas Pinnock and Indira Varma as well as creator and executive producer Hank Steinberg and executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Isaac Wright Jr. about the upcoming season.

EMBED More News Videos

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talks to series creator Hank Steinberg and executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Isaac Wright Jr. about the upcoming season



Wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator and social crusader Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his fight and embarks on a more personal journey in season two of "For Life."

Aaron is motivated by the hope of being reunited with his family and reclaiming a life of freedom to take up the mantle against systemic injustice from outside the prison walls.

ABC's 'For Life' airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET | 9:00 p.m. CT. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Oscar, Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
New site shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in CA
SoCal weather: New storm system arrives late Wednesday
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
Inspectors to look for violations when outdoor dining resumes
Show More
OC health care worker dies after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
LA City Council votes to move forward with proposed hazard pay ordinance
SoCal astronaut takes 1st spacewalk outside ISS
Flash flood concerns prompt evacuation warning in IE
Children's Hospital LA receives $25 million gift from anonymous donor
More TOP STORIES News