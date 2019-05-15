Arts & Entertainment

Forrest Gump returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

Forrest Grump is running -- back to theaters that is!

That's right, 'Forrest Gump' fans can once again watch their favorite stars on the big screen, because the beloved film is returning to theaters to celebrate its 25 anniversary.

Fans can grab their box of chocolates and head to the movies on June 23 or 25.

Information about tickets and showings can be found on Fathom Events' website.

RELATED: 'Steel Magnolias' returning to theaters for 30th anniversary

To celebrate the Academy Award winning film, Paramount Pictures plans to release a two-disc Blu-ray package which will be loaded with extras.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviemovie theater
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News