Frank Sinatra memorabilia to be auctioned

Sotheby's is giving Frank Sinatra fans a chance to see several items about to hit the auction block."Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra" is on display.The items are from the estate of Barbara Sinatra, the last wife of Frank Sinatra.Sotheby's will host public previews for "Lady Blue Eyes" at its Los Angeles galleries on Nov. 19 and 20.More than 200 items are on display including fine art, jewelry, memorabilia and clothing.The collection is valued at more than $3 million.Highlights include a painting of Frank signed by Norman Rockwell and Barbara Sinatra's diamond engagement ring.A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center.The auction will take place in New York Dec. 4 and 6.