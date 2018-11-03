Freddie Mercury fans flock to Hollywood to celebrate singer's legacy

The spirit and memory of Freddie Mercury was on full display in Hollywood. Contestants strutted their stuff in a look-alike contest celebrating the Queen front man.The courtyard of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood was the stage for the performers. Winner Steven Todd Smith of Los Angeles walked away with a 55-inch TCL television.The contest coincided with the release of the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." The event preceded a special sneak preview screening of the film.Freddie Mercury was born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar in 1946. His family moved to England when he was 17 years old. "Bohemian Rhapsody" opens Nov. 2.