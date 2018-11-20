ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From classical to Rock: Great music events in Pasadena this week

Photo: The Rose/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a Victorian-style orchestra to a live U2 tribute band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Live orchestra and Victorian ball





Saturday night, head over to Pasadena's Masonic Hall to celebrate 30 years of Victorian dance with the Social Daunce Irregulars -- a group dedicated to keeping the tradition of 19th century ballroom dancing alive in today's world.

Don a mask or your Victorian-style "fancy dress" for a night of waltzes, polkas and more to the music of Dean Mora and his Social Quadrille orchestra.

When: Saturday, November 24, 7:30-11:59 p.m.
Where: Pasadena Masonic Hall, 200 S. Euclid
Price: $38
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live music dinner show with Douglas Roegiers





On Wednesday, swing by Sorriso Ristorante & Bar for a live music dinner show featuring the "smooth and classy" Douglas Roegiers.

During the performance, attendees will be treated to a three-course meal including dishes like penne alla vodka, chocolate mousse and grilled flat iron steak.
When: Wednesday, November 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, 46 E. Colorado Blvd.
Price: $32
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Boogie Knights at The Rose





Come on down to The Rose for a "funny, groovy and totally funkadelic" concert with the Boogie Knights -- a polyester-clad musical group covering everything from the Bee Gees to Heatwave.

When: Wednesday, November 21, 10 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hollywood U2 performs legendary tribute





Saturday night, return to The Rose for a performance by Hollywood U2 -- a tribute act bringing the music of Bono, The Edge and company to delighted audiences across the world.
When: Saturday, November 24, 10 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sunday brunching with live music





Last but not least, enjoy brunch this Sunday alongside live tunes delivered by seasoned singers and an inspirational gospel choir.

A carving station will be on offer, along with breakfast favorites like chicken and waffles.

When: Sunday, November 25, 10 a.m.
Where: 245 E. Green St., Downtown Pasadena
Price: $25 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinePasadena
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On a budget? Go free this week with these no-cost events in Los Angeles
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
Snoop Dogg receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star
4 comedy events to keep you laughing this week in West Hollywood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
LIST: Sandbag distribution centers in LA, Ventura counties
Procession to be held for Gardena officer killed in motorcycle crash
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Man accused of stealing women's clothes from evacuated Thousand Oaks home
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
Show More
Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department after arrest
Trump says no new punitive measures over murder of Khashoggi
Man claims SoCal Edison caused Woolsey Fire, files lawsuit
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Mourning 3 innocent victims
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
More News