From classical to Rock: Great music events in Pasadena this week

Live orchestra and Victorian ball

Live music dinner show with Douglas Roegiers

Boogie Knights at The Rose

Hollywood U2 performs legendary tribute

Sunday brunching with live music

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a Victorian-style orchestra to a live U2 tribute band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Saturday night, head over to Pasadena's Masonic Hall to celebrate 30 years of Victorian dance with the Social Daunce Irregulars -- a group dedicated to keeping the tradition of 19th century ballroom dancing alive in today's world.Don a mask or your Victorian-style "fancy dress" for a night of waltzes, polkas and more to the music of Dean Mora and his Social Quadrille orchestra.Saturday, November 24, 7:30-11:59 p.m.Pasadena Masonic Hall, 200 S. Euclid$38On Wednesday, swing by Sorriso Ristorante & Bar for a live music dinner show featuring the "smooth and classy" Douglas Roegiers.During the performance, attendees will be treated to a three-course meal including dishes like penne alla vodka, chocolate mousse and grilled flat iron steak.Wednesday, November 21, 7 p.m.Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, 46 E. Colorado Blvd.$32Come on down to The Rose for a "funny, groovy and totally funkadelic" concert with the Boogie Knights -- a polyester-clad musical group covering everything from the Bee Gees to Heatwave.Wednesday, November 21, 10 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$15Saturday night, return to The Rose for a performance by Hollywood U2 -- a tribute act bringing the music of Bono, The Edge and company to delighted audiences across the world.Saturday, November 24, 10 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$15Last but not least, enjoy brunch this Sunday alongside live tunes delivered by seasoned singers and an inspirational gospel choir.A carving station will be on offer, along with breakfast favorites like chicken and waffles.Sunday, November 25, 10 a.m.245 E. Green St., Downtown Pasadena$25 (50 percent discount off regular price)