From DJs to soul singers: The best music events in Los Angeles this week

90s-Style Halloween party
Who's ready for a spooky 1990s Halloween party?
Come on down to Hollywood's Lucky Strike Live for a 21-and-over flashback, rewind celebration complete with throwback music, a costume contest, 90s board games, bowling, giveaways, signature cocktails and more.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Lucky Strike Live, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ladies night in Venice Beach
Over at the Venice Beach Bar, join your friends at SoulfulofNoise for ladies night -- a diverse live music experience featuring the best independent female artists in SoCal.
Admission is free, however guests are encouraged to bring sock donations for those affected by the homelessness crisis in LA.
When: Friday, Oct. 26, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Venice Beach Bar, 323 Ocean Front Walk
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
DJ Noodles with Jess Connelly at Los Globos
Last but not least, check out DJ Noodles and independent music artist Jess Connelly as they perform together at the Los Globos nightclub on Sunset Boulevard for the Sayonara Tour.
Dance the night away to R&B classics, mixed with modern-day rap and electronic sound.
When: Sunday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.- Monday, Oct. 29, 2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets