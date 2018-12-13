ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From doggies to DJ jams: 3 events worth checking out in Costa Mesa this week | Hoodline

Photo: Florencia Potter/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From spinning DJs to a corgi-themed holiday party, there's plenty to enjoy in Costa Mesa this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Check out DJ Slushii at the Time Nightclub





Friday night, head over to the Time Nightclub for a performance by Slushii -- a producer and DJ renowned for his innovative sounds and styles.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $40 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Corgi Howliday Pawty at Healthy Spot





This Saturday, join Healthy Spot for a family-friendly "howliday-themed pawty" celebrating our Corgi friends. Come enjoy fun contests, a pet-friendly photobooth, and refreshments for both pups and humans alike.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Healthy Spot, 1880 Newport Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A live performance by Nervo





Last but not least, return to the Time Nightclub on Saturday for a performance by "electronic dance music's first sisters" Mim and Liv Nervo. According to Eventbrite, the duo are the all-time top-ranking female DJs in the world, reaching No. 16 on DJ Magazine's influential "Top 100 DJs" poll.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
