From doggies to DJ jams: 3 events worth checking out in Costa Mesa this week | Hoodline

From spinning DJs to a corgi-themed holiday party, there's plenty to enjoy in Costa Mesa this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Friday night, head over to the Time Nightclub for a performance by Slushii -- a producer and DJ renowned for his innovative sounds and styles.Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 a.m.Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.$40 (General Admission)This Saturday, join Healthy Spot for a family-friendly "howliday-themed pawty" celebrating our Corgi friends. Come enjoy fun contests, a pet-friendly photobooth, and refreshments for both pups and humans alike.Saturday, Dec. 15, 3-6 p.m.Healthy Spot, 1880 Newport Blvd.FreeLast but not least, return to the Time Nightclub on Saturday for a performance by "electronic dance music's first sisters" Mim and Liv Nervo. According to Eventbrite , the duo are the all-time top-ranking female DJs in the world, reaching No. 16 on DJ Magazine's influential "Top 100 DJs" poll.Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 a.m.Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.$20 (General Admission)