From holiday lights to whale watching: Great outdoor events in Newport Beach this week

Looking to get some fresh air?From whale watching to a holiday lights cruise, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Newport Beach this week. Read on for a rundown.---This Sunday, get in the holiday spirit with Davey's Locker Ships and a holiday lights cruise along Newport Beach coast. You'll see a dazzling Christmastime light display decked out on boats, homes, docks and businesses, ranging from rooftop animated scenes to special effects and more.Sunday, December 2, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.Davey's Locker Ships, 400 Main St.$5 - $36In search of date night ideas? Come aboard the Deo Juvante this Saturday night for a romantic sunset cruise, complete with traditional hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary glass of champagne, wine, beer or mixed beverage of your choice.Saturday, Dec. 1, 4:15 p.m.2901 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach$51 (64 percent discount off regular price)Gather the family, rent a covered emission-free electric boat and enjoy the afternoon floating across Newport Harbor while taking in views of sandy beaches and waterfront mansions.Each vessel is equipped with a CD and MP3-friendly stereo, and coolers are available for rent.2901 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach$78 (42 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, try out a whale-watching cruise where participants have the chance to admire giant blue whales, dolphins and more.To top it off, a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage or domestic beer is included with each ticket.309 Palm St., Newport Beach$15 (63 percent discount off regular price)