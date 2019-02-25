ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From horses to holistic healing: Here's what to do in Huntington Beach this week

Photo: José Alejandro Cuffia/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From interacting with rescue horses to a spiritual expo to a live performance at the Circle, there's plenty to enjoy in Huntington Beach this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Music artist Ducky performs live at the Circle OC





Swing by the Circle OC for a live performance by dance/electronic artist Ducky -- aka Morgan Neiman -- whose popular hits include "Rave With Me," "Rain Dance" and "Winter Song."

When: Friday, March 1, 9 p.m.- Saturday, March 2, 2 a.m.
Where: The Circle OC, 8901 Warner Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

New Earth Expo comes to Huntington Beach





On Saturday, check out the Huntington Beach New Earth Expo -- a festival event complete with mediums, holistic health practitioners, musicians and psychics.

When: Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Huntington Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 7641 Talbert Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hug and groom horses at the Equestrian Center




Last but not least, head over to the Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center for a family-friendly event courtesy of the Free Rein Foundation -- a rescue organization dedicated to abused horses. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, groom and hug an array of equestrian friends.

When: Sunday, March 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center, 18381 Goldenwest St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

