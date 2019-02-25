From horses to holistic healing: Here's what to do in Huntington Beach this week

Music artist Ducky performs live at the Circle OC

From interacting with rescue horses to a spiritual expo to a live performance at the Circle, there's plenty to enjoy in Huntington Beach this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Swing by the Circle OC for a live performance by dance/electronic artist Ducky -- aka Morgan Neiman -- whose popular hits include "Rave With Me," "Rain Dance" and "Winter Song."Friday, March 1, 9 p.m.- Saturday, March 2, 2 a.m.The Circle OC, 8901 Warner Ave.$15On Saturday, check out the Huntington Beach New Earth Expo -- a festival event complete with mediums, holistic health practitioners, musicians and psychics.Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Huntington Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 7641 Talbert Ave.FreeLast but not least, head over to the Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center for a family-friendly event courtesy of the Free Rein Foundation -- a rescue organization dedicated to abused horses. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, groom and hug an array of equestrian friends.Sunday, March 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center, 18381 Goldenwest St.Free---