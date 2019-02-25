From horses to holistic healing: Here's what to do in Huntington Beach this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Music artist Ducky performs live at the Circle OC
Swing by the Circle OC for a live performance by dance/electronic artist Ducky -- aka Morgan Neiman -- whose popular hits include "Rave With Me," "Rain Dance" and "Winter Song."
When: Friday, March 1, 9 p.m.- Saturday, March 2, 2 a.m.
Where: The Circle OC, 8901 Warner Ave.
Admission: $15
New Earth Expo comes to Huntington Beach
On Saturday, check out the Huntington Beach New Earth Expo -- a festival event complete with mediums, holistic health practitioners, musicians and psychics.
When: Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Huntington Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 7641 Talbert Ave.
Admission: Free
Hug and groom horses at the Equestrian Center
Last but not least, head over to the Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center for a family-friendly event courtesy of the Free Rein Foundation -- a rescue organization dedicated to abused horses. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, groom and hug an array of equestrian friends.
When: Sunday, March 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center, 18381 Goldenwest St.
Admission: Free
