From mimosas to musical drones: 5 events to check out in Santa Monica this week

American Youth Symphony's Woodwind Quintet

From an ambient drone concert to a mimosa-filled beach cleanup, there's plenty to enjoy in Santa Monica this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---This Wednesday, come down to the The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater for an evening with Lisa Brennan-Jobs -- the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs -- as she discusses her newly released memoir, "Small Fry."Tickets are complimentary; however, a book purchased is highly encouraged.Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8-9:15 p.m.The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater -- New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd.Free (general admission); $30 (reserved section seat and book).See to your own well-being at this Friday night event at YogaGlo, featuring a special yoga session and culinary experience.The night will be followed with a panel discussion on treating yourself kindly. Yoga mats will be provided, along with wine by Winc, tea from MMNT and superfoods from Philosophie.Friday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m.YogaGlo, 1740 Stanford St.$10This community-driven musical event consists of a drone slowly carrying ambient music through the space of an art studio in the center of Santa Monica airport.The goal is also to create a one-night eclectic garden. Bring a houseplant with you to the show for a discounted ticket -- you'll get to take it back home at the end.Friday, Oct. 12, 8-11 p.m.Studio 106 LA, 3021 Airport Ave., #106$8 (bring your own plant); $13 (general admission)Come join Project Save Our Surf for a fun Saturday afternoon of mimosas and music -- all while cleaning Santa Monica Beach.Food, buckets and gloves will be provided.Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Santa Monica Beach Tower 26FreeLast but not least, check out a debut performance of the American Youth Symphony's Woodwind Quintet -- a symphony inspiring the future of classical music through innovative concerts.Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 Second St.Free