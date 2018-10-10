From mimosas to musical drones: 5 events to check out in Santa Monica this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Conversations with Lisa Brennan-Jobs
This Wednesday, come down to the The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater for an evening with Lisa Brennan-Jobs -- the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs -- as she discusses her newly released memoir, "Small Fry."
Tickets are complimentary; however, a book purchased is highly encouraged.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater -- New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd.
Admission: Free (general admission); $30 (reserved section seat and book).
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
An evening of positive indulgence with Glo
See to your own well-being at this Friday night event at YogaGlo, featuring a special yoga session and culinary experience.
The night will be followed with a panel discussion on treating yourself kindly. Yoga mats will be provided, along with wine by Winc, tea from MMNT and superfoods from Philosophie.
When: Friday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Where: YogaGlo, 1740 Stanford St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A musical drone and community garden
This community-driven musical event consists of a drone slowly carrying ambient music through the space of an art studio in the center of Santa Monica airport.
The goal is also to create a one-night eclectic garden. Bring a houseplant with you to the show for a discounted ticket -- you'll get to take it back home at the end.
When: Friday, Oct. 12, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Studio 106 LA, 3021 Airport Ave., #106
Admission: $8 (bring your own plant); $13 (general admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mimosas and music beach cleanup
Come join Project Save Our Surf for a fun Saturday afternoon of mimosas and music -- all while cleaning Santa Monica Beach.
Food, buckets and gloves will be provided.
When: Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Santa Monica Beach Tower 26
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
American Youth Symphony's Woodwind Quintet
Last but not least, check out a debut performance of the American Youth Symphony's Woodwind Quintet -- a symphony inspiring the future of classical music through innovative concerts.
When: Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 Second St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets