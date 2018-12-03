ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From mistletoe to mimosas: 4 events worth checking out in Santa Monica this week

Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From a holiday-themed beach cleanup to mingling under mistletoe, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

---

Enjoy Yappy Hour at Ashland Hill





On Tuesday, bring your furry friends over for Yappy Hour at Ashland Hill -- a collaborative event featuring drink specials for a good cause and a half off special dog menu.

Dogs will also be available for adoption courtesy of the Lange Foundation -- an organization dedicated to animal care, rescue and forever home placement.

When: Tuesday, December 4, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Ashland Hill, 2807 Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mingle under the mistletoe




Single and ready to mingle this holiday season?

Join Three Day Rule and EliteSingles as they take over the newly opened Senator Jones in Santa Monica. Enjoy a large dance floor, open booths and plenty of opportunities for meeting that special someone under the mistletoe.

When: Wednesday, December 5, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Senator Jones, 2020 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hang out at a holiday mixer





This Thursday, swing by Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe for an "Ugly Sweater" holiday mixer courtesy of your friends at NOW Santa Monica -- a community organization dedicated to people who live, work and enjoy leisure time in the coastal city.

When: Thursday, December 6, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe, 1615 Ocean Front Walk
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Clean up the beach holiday-style





Last but not least, help out this holiday season at a special mimosa and music beach cleanup. Food, buckets and gloves will be provided, and attendees will also assist with making and handing out lunches/snacks for those in need.

When: Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Santa Monica Beach Tower 26
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
