From mistletoe to mimosas: 4 events worth checking out in Santa Monica this week

Enjoy Yappy Hour at Ashland Hill

Mingle under the mistletoe

Hang out at a holiday mixer

Clean up the beach holiday-style

Looking to mix things up this week? From a holiday-themed beach cleanup to mingling under mistletoe, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---On Tuesday, bring your furry friends over for Yappy Hour at Ashland Hill -- a collaborative event featuring drink specials for a good cause and a half off special dog menu.Dogs will also be available for adoption courtesy of the Lange Foundation -- an organization dedicated to animal care, rescue and forever home placement.Tuesday, December 4, 5-8 p.m.Ashland Hill, 2807 Main St.FreeSingle and ready to mingle this holiday season?Join Three Day Rule and EliteSingles as they take over the newly opened Senator Jones in Santa Monica. Enjoy a large dance floor, open booths and plenty of opportunities for meeting that special someone under the mistletoe.Wednesday, December 5, 7-11 p.m.Senator Jones, 2020 Wilshire Blvd.$15This Thursday, swing by Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe for an "Ugly Sweater" holiday mixer courtesy of your friends at NOW Santa Monica -- a community organization dedicated to people who live, work and enjoy leisure time in the coastal city.Thursday, December 6, 7-10 p.m.Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe, 1615 Ocean Front WalkFreeLast but not least, help out this holiday season at a special mimosa and music beach cleanup. Food, buckets and gloves will be provided, and attendees will also assist with making and handing out lunches/snacks for those in need.Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Santa Monica Beach Tower 26Free