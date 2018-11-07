ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From music to science: Here's what to do in Irvine this week

Winifred Smith Hall. | Photo: Matthew J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From a discussion on climate change to a performance of the Mendelssohn Octet to an Asian-American music ensemble, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

---

Climate change and the challenges ahead





This Wednesday, visit Irvine's Beckman Center for an evening with John Trumble -- a professor of entomology at UC Riverside.

Discussion topics will include the issue of climate change, how it is currently affecting Earth's insect and plant life, and the growing need for agricultural scientists and farmers to combat possible food shortages in the future.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
Where: Beckman Center, 100 Academy Way
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sounds Genius: Mendelssohn Octet with Salastina Society





Join the nationally renowned Salastina Society, including UCI's very own Sarah Koo and KUSC's Alan Chapman, as they explore questions on the Mendelssohn Octet, complete with examples and a performance of the work.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Winifred Smith Hall, 4000 Mesa Rd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Asia-America: New Ideas through Music





Last but not least, return to UC Irvine this Saturday for a performance by Kojiro Umezaki and the Hub New Music ensemble as they craft dialogues between Eastern and Western musical traditions.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Winifred Smith Hall, 4000 Mesa Rd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
