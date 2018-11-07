From music to science: Here's what to do in Irvine this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Climate change and the challenges ahead
This Wednesday, visit Irvine's Beckman Center for an evening with John Trumble -- a professor of entomology at UC Riverside.
Discussion topics will include the issue of climate change, how it is currently affecting Earth's insect and plant life, and the growing need for agricultural scientists and farmers to combat possible food shortages in the future.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
Where: Beckman Center, 100 Academy Way
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sounds Genius: Mendelssohn Octet with Salastina Society
Join the nationally renowned Salastina Society, including UCI's very own Sarah Koo and KUSC's Alan Chapman, as they explore questions on the Mendelssohn Octet, complete with examples and a performance of the work.
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Winifred Smith Hall, 4000 Mesa Rd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Asia-America: New Ideas through Music
Last but not least, return to UC Irvine this Saturday for a performance by Kojiro Umezaki and the Hub New Music ensemble as they craft dialogues between Eastern and Western musical traditions.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Winifred Smith Hall, 4000 Mesa Rd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets