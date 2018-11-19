ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From nightlife to family fun: 5 ways to enjoy your week in Los Angeles

Photo: Luca Micheli/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a discussion and debate to drumming and a DJ, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Drum and DJ mashup at the Mama Lion





Wednesday night, come join InTheMixLA at the Mama Lion for a pre-holiday celebration featuring a live drummer and DJ mashup.

When: Wednesday, November 21, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Mama Lion, 601 S. Western Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

LA's favorite house party





On Friday, burn off those Thanksgiving calories with DJ Lee Wells, Bones, and a hot house music soundtrack that will leave you sweating on the dance floor.

When: Friday, November 23, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 24, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Admission: Free (with RSVP before 11 p.m.); $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Problematic films with the Secret Movie Club





Join your friends at the Secret Movie Club for a first ever debate and discussion on "problematic movies." You'll explore how once beloved movies become "problematic" due to the moviemaker's personal life, controversies surrounding the film and changes in society.

When: Saturday, November 24, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: 1822 N Vermont Ave, 1822 N. Vermont Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Afrolituation at Los Globos





Come on down to Club Los Globos this Saturday night for Afrolituation -- a 21 and over party celebrating Africa through its music, fashion and food.

When: Saturday, November 24, 10 p.m.-Sunday, November 25, 2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird); $20 (Regular)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art project with the family





Last but not least, head over to Hauser & Wirth this Sunday for a family-friendly sign making workshop where participants use paint sticks, tape, stencils and more to create their very own hand-crafted signs.

The drop-in activity is free, however reservations are recommended.

When: Sunday, November 25, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
