From nightlife to family fun: 5 ways to enjoy your week in Los Angeles

Drum and DJ mashup at the Mama Lion
Wednesday night, come join InTheMixLA at the Mama Lion for a pre-holiday celebration featuring a live drummer and DJ mashup.
When: Wednesday, November 21, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Mama Lion, 601 S. Western Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
LA's favorite house party
On Friday, burn off those Thanksgiving calories with DJ Lee Wells, Bones, and a hot house music soundtrack that will leave you sweating on the dance floor.
When: Friday, November 23, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 24, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Admission: Free (with RSVP before 11 p.m.); $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Problematic films with the Secret Movie Club
Join your friends at the Secret Movie Club for a first ever debate and discussion on "problematic movies." You'll explore how once beloved movies become "problematic" due to the moviemaker's personal life, controversies surrounding the film and changes in society.
When: Saturday, November 24, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: 1822 N Vermont Ave, 1822 N. Vermont Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Afrolituation at Los Globos
Come on down to Club Los Globos this Saturday night for Afrolituation -- a 21 and over party celebrating Africa through its music, fashion and food.
When: Saturday, November 24, 10 p.m.-Sunday, November 25, 2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird); $20 (Regular)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Art project with the family
Last but not least, head over to Hauser & Wirth this Sunday for a family-friendly sign making workshop where participants use paint sticks, tape, stencils and more to create their very own hand-crafted signs.
The drop-in activity is free, however reservations are recommended.
When: Sunday, November 25, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets