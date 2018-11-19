From nightlife to family fun: 5 ways to enjoy your week in Los Angeles

Drum and DJ mashup at the Mama Lion

LA's favorite house party

Problematic films with the Secret Movie Club

Afrolituation at Los Globos

Art project with the family

From a discussion and debate to drumming and a DJ, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Wednesday night, come join InTheMixLA at the Mama Lion for a pre-holiday celebration featuring a live drummer and DJ mashup.Wednesday, November 21, 7-11 p.m.Mama Lion, 601 S. Western Ave.FreeOn Friday, burn off those Thanksgiving calories with DJ Lee Wells, Bones, and a hot house music soundtrack that will leave you sweating on the dance floor.Friday, November 23, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 24, 4 a.m.Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.Free (with RSVP before 11 p.m.); $10 (General Admission)Join your friends at the Secret Movie Club for a first ever debate and discussion on "problematic movies." You'll explore how once beloved movies become "problematic" due to the moviemaker's personal life, controversies surrounding the film and changes in society.Saturday, November 24, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.1822 N Vermont Ave, 1822 N. Vermont Ave.FreeCome on down to Club Los Globos this Saturday night for Afrolituation -- a 21 and over party celebrating Africa through its music, fashion and food.Saturday, November 24, 10 p.m.-Sunday, November 25, 2 a.m.Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.$10 (Early Bird); $20 (Regular)Last but not least, head over to Hauser & Wirth this Sunday for a family-friendly sign making workshop where participants use paint sticks, tape, stencils and more to create their very own hand-crafted signs.The drop-in activity is free, however reservations are recommended.Sunday, November 25, 12-3 p.m.Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St.Free