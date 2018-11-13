ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From pop songs to DJ beats: Top music events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Bogomil Mihaylov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for the top music events to check out this week? From acoustic performances to a DJ to soulful singers, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Taylor Swift renditions at the El Cid





Shake it off tonight with your friends at El Cid for a lineup of LA talent performing some of Taylor Swift's greatest country and pop hits.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Noodles with Jess Connelly at the Los Globos





Experience San Francisco-based DJ Noodles and special guest Jess Connelly as they bring the vibe of R&B classics, modern day rap and electronic sound to the Los Globos nightclub.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ladies night at Lucky Strike




Last but not least, check out SoulfulofNoise this Friday night for a live music experience -- ladies night-style -- featuring the best independent female artists in Southern California.

The event is free; however, sock donations will be collected to benefit those affected by the homelessness crisis in LA.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 17, 12 a.m.
Where: Lucky Strike, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailers
What to do in Los Angeles this week, for $20 or less
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl cooks barbecue for firefighters
Rams game against Chiefs moved from Mexico City to LA
Ventura County resident: 'We've had a really tough week'
Wildlife experts trying to track mountain lions amid Woolsey Fire
Show More
'El Chapo' trial: Opening statements begin after juror dismissed
Tips to deal with unhealthy, smoky air
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
VIDEO: Woolsey Fire turns into firestorm in Calabasas neighborhood
Strangers help man rescue grandparents from Woolsey Fire
More News