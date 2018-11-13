From pop songs to DJ beats: Top music events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Taylor Swift renditions at the El Cid
Shake it off tonight with your friends at El Cid for a lineup of LA talent performing some of Taylor Swift's greatest country and pop hits.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Noodles with Jess Connelly at the Los Globos
Experience San Francisco-based DJ Noodles and special guest Jess Connelly as they bring the vibe of R&B classics, modern day rap and electronic sound to the Los Globos nightclub.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ladies night at Lucky Strike
Last but not least, check out SoulfulofNoise this Friday night for a live music experience -- ladies night-style -- featuring the best independent female artists in Southern California.
The event is free; however, sock donations will be collected to benefit those affected by the homelessness crisis in LA.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 17, 12 a.m.
Where: Lucky Strike, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets