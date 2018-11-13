From pop songs to DJ beats: Top music events in Los Angeles this week

Taylor Swift renditions at the El Cid

Noodles with Jess Connelly at the Los Globos

Ladies night at Lucky Strike

Looking for the top music events to check out this week? From acoustic performances to a DJ to soulful singers, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---Shake it off tonight with your friends at El Cid for a lineup of LA talent performing some of Taylor Swift's greatest country and pop hits.Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-10 p.m.El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.$10Experience San Francisco-based DJ Noodles and special guest Jess Connelly as they bring the vibe of R&B classics, modern day rap and electronic sound to the Los Globos nightclub.Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2 a.m.Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.$15Last but not least, check out SoulfulofNoise this Friday night for a live music experience -- ladies night-style -- featuring the best independent female artists in Southern California.The event is free; however, sock donations will be collected to benefit those affected by the homelessness crisis in LA.Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 17, 12 a.m.Lucky Strike, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.Free