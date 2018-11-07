ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From Shakespeare to hip-hop: 4 live performances to seek out in Los Angeles this week

Walt Disney Concert Hall. | Photo: Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From old-school live performances to a Shakespearean musical, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

---

Mr. Little Jeans at Lodge Room Highland Park





Swing by the Lodge Room in Highland Park this Thursday night for a performance by Mr. Little Jeans, aka Monica Birkenes, whose electronic musical productions have appeared in mainstream cinema, network television and more.

When: Thursday, November 8, 8 p.m.- Friday, November 9, 6 a.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56
Price: $20-$22
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at The Novo by Microsoft





More than 20 years after bursting onto the rap scene, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony retakes the stage at The Novo by Microsoft. All five of the original band members are back together on tour with the same infectious melodies, powerful lyrics and unique vocal interplay.

Even better: Goldstar is currently slinging tickets for 60 percent off.

When: Thursday, November 8, 8 p.m.
Where: The Novo by Microsoft, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite A335
Price: $10 (regularly $25)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Tempest' at Walt Disney Concert Hall





Over at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Old Globe Theater and LA Philharmonic team to bring an evocative take on Shakespeare's "The Tempest" to the stage.

Emmy-winning actor Peter MacNicol and Tony nominees Beth Malone and Tom Gowan are just a few of the actors, singers and dancers the musical extravaganza -- involving shipwreck and magic -- to life.

When: Thursday, November 8, and Friday, November 9; 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.
Price: $47-$62 (regularly $67-$89)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Foreigner at Microsoft Theater





Do you want to know what love is? Get reacquainted with the feeling and the 1984 hit with Foreigner at the Microsoft Theater this Friday night. The performance will be led by original band member, vocalist and lead guitarist Mick Jones.

When: Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Where: Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court
Price: $30-$79 (regularly $69-(
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
