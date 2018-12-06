ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From sports to music: The best family and learning events in Irvine this week

Photo: Richard Bagan/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a personalized music lesson to a lightspeed-saber fencing class to an introductory basketball session, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

One-on-one music lessons





Take private piano, singing, guitar or violin lessons at The Spotlight School of Music. Lessons are scheduled at a time convenient for both the student and the teacher. Visit the center's website here for booking information.

Where: 9891 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
Price: $33 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Lightspeed-saber fencing class





Gain speed, stamina and agility this Sunday at the Lightspeed Saber Academy, a unique class showcasing the art of Lightspeed-saber fencing. A loaner saber is provided, as well as safety equipment and open sparring time following the session.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: 14522 Myford Road
Price: $25 (44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Shoot hoops with coach Carlos and friends





Introduce your kids to the sport of basketball with coach Carlos and his staff, a team of skilled instructors who will teach skill development in the areas of ball handling, shooting, footwork and more.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
Where: 14522 Myford Road
Price: $20 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
