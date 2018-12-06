From sports to music: The best family and learning events in Irvine this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
One-on-one music lessons
Take private piano, singing, guitar or violin lessons at The Spotlight School of Music. Lessons are scheduled at a time convenient for both the student and the teacher. Visit the center's website here for booking information.
Where: 9891 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
Price: $33 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Lightspeed-saber fencing class
Gain speed, stamina and agility this Sunday at the Lightspeed Saber Academy, a unique class showcasing the art of Lightspeed-saber fencing. A loaner saber is provided, as well as safety equipment and open sparring time following the session.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: 14522 Myford Road
Price: $25 (44 percent discount off regular price)
Shoot hoops with coach Carlos and friends
Introduce your kids to the sport of basketball with coach Carlos and his staff, a team of skilled instructors who will teach skill development in the areas of ball handling, shooting, footwork and more.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
Where: 14522 Myford Road
Price: $20 (50 percent discount off regular price)
