From sports to music: The best family and learning events in Irvine this week

One-on-one music lessons

Lightspeed-saber fencing class

Shoot hoops with coach Carlos and friends

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a personalized music lesson to a lightspeed-saber fencing class to an introductory basketball session, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Take private piano, singing, guitar or violin lessons at The Spotlight School of Music. Lessons are scheduled at a time convenient for both the student and the teacher. Visit the center's website here for booking information.9891 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine$33 (50 percent discount off regular price)Gain speed, stamina and agility this Sunday at the Lightspeed Saber Academy, a unique class showcasing the art of Lightspeed-saber fencing. A loaner saber is provided, as well as safety equipment and open sparring time following the session.Sunday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.14522 Myford Road$25 (44 percent discount off regular price)Introduce your kids to the sport of basketball with coach Carlos and his staff, a team of skilled instructors who will teach skill development in the areas of ball handling, shooting, footwork and more.Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.14522 Myford Road$20 (50 percent discount off regular price)