From wellness to whiskey: 4 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
A conference on living well in China
What doest it mean to live well? Tuesday's conference, hosted by Long U.S.-China Institute at UC Irvine, will answer this question and more as it explores the search for well-being in contemporary China, and the unexpected forms this search can take.
When: Tuesday, November 13, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Humanities Gateway, Hg 1030
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
An evening of music inspired by author James Joyce
Also on Tuesday at UC Irvine, join professor Fran O'Rourke of University College Dublin as he performs traditional Irish songs, inspired by renowned author James Joyce.
When: Tuesday, November 13, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Where: Humanities Gateway 1030, UC Irvine Campus
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Free Veteran's Day dinner and mixer
Wednesday evening, head over to the PGA Tour Superstore to join a Veteran's Day mixer hosted by the Asian Industry B2B. The night will feature a tribute to the military and the many groups that help to support our veterans.
A no-cost dinner will be provided and special guests will share stories of their time in the service.
When: Wednesday, November 14, 6-8 p.m.
Where: PGA Tour Superstore, 107 Technology Drive W
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Orange Coast whiskey tasting
Last but not least, Orange Coast Magazine offers the 2018 Orange Coast Whiskey Classic -- a top shelf whiskey tasting experience complete with activities, entertainment, music and more. Tickets include access to an assortment of whiskey brands and specialty cocktails, as well as a keepsake tasting glass and culinary delights from local restaurants.
When: Thursday, November 15, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Porsche Irvine, 14500 Scientific
Admission: $95
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets