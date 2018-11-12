From wellness to whiskey: 4 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine

A conference on living well in China

Looking for something to do this week? From exploring what it means to live well to sipping top-shelf whiskey, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---What doest it mean to live well? Tuesday's conference, hosted by Long U.S.-China Institute at UC Irvine, will answer this question and more as it explores the search for well-being in contemporary China, and the unexpected forms this search can take.Tuesday, November 13, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Humanities Gateway, Hg 1030FreeAlso on Tuesday at UC Irvine, join professor Fran O'Rourke of University College Dublin as he performs traditional Irish songs, inspired by renowned author James Joyce.Tuesday, November 13, 7:30-9:15 p.m.Humanities Gateway 1030, UC Irvine CampusFreeWednesday evening, head over to the PGA Tour Superstore to join a Veteran's Day mixer hosted by the Asian Industry B2B. The night will feature a tribute to the military and the many groups that help to support our veterans.A no-cost dinner will be provided and special guests will share stories of their time in the service.Wednesday, November 14, 6-8 p.m.PGA Tour Superstore, 107 Technology Drive WFreeLast but not least, Orange Coast Magazine offers the 2018 Orange Coast Whiskey Classic -- a top shelf whiskey tasting experience complete with activities, entertainment, music and more. Tickets include access to an assortment of whiskey brands and specialty cocktails, as well as a keepsake tasting glass and culinary delights from local restaurants.Thursday, November 15, 6-8:30 p.m.Porsche Irvine, 14500 Scientific$95