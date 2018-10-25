ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From wine to motorcycle rides: 3 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine

Photo: James Kresser/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From a charitable group motorcycle ride to conversations with an Iraqi historian to wining and dining alfresco, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

---

Cheating Death to Document ISIS Rule


Join University of California, Irvine, historian Mark LeVine as he opens up a conversation with Omar Mohammed -- the citizen journalist and Iraqi historian behind Mosul Eye, a news blog that reported on conditions in Islamic State-occupied Mosul.

The pair will discuss "the unique, mundane and murderous aspects of ISIS rule" and the crucial role of the historian in today's era.

Audiences are encouraged to join the presentation, which will be followed by a reception.

When: Thursday, Oct. 25, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: UC Irvine Campus, Humanities Gateway, 4100 Humanities Gateway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine, dine and shop the night away





Come down to The Nursery by Southwinds for Orange County's annual Live & Dine, an event honoring the city's most distinguished chefs, fine art galleries, home design studios and specialty furniture.

Culinary offerings, fine wines and artisan cocktails will be on offer, including the latest in home decor and design.

The event will be located outside on the lawn, so flat shoes are recommended.

When: Thursday, Oct. 25, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Nursery by Southwinds, 7000 Marine Way
Admission: $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Injured Warrior Appreciation motorcycle ride





This Saturday, join your friends at Harley-Davidson for the Injured Warrior Appreciation motorcycle run.

The organized group ride will end at Heroes Hall Veterans Museum at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.

All motorcycles are welcome and 100 percent of ticket sales will benefit the Warrior Freedom Station foundation. Lunch will also be provided, courtesy of Jersey Mikes.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Orange County Harley-Davidson, 8677 Research Drive
Admission: $35 rider; $25 passenger
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
