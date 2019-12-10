'Frosty the Snowman' TV special celebrates 50th anniversary

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- When you walk into Rick Goldschmidt's home, you're welcomed by a collection of action figures, knick-knacks and toys.
If you look close enough, you'll stumble upon a familiar face: Frosty the Snowman.
2019 marks the 50th year of the Rankin/Bass Frosty the Snowman special.
To celebrate, Goldschmidt is traveling across Chicago to share the "heart and warmth" the holiday special brings to people young and old.
"It has the back story for Frosty the Snowman that the song and the comic books and storybooks didn't have," Goldschmidt said. "Rankin/Bass brought personality to Frosty and Rudolph and all these characters."
From stuffed animals to trinkets, even a doormat. Frosty is everywhere.
But how did his character become so iconic?
"You have to go to the core of it and that's the writing by Romeo Mueller. He didn't have a writing style like today," Goldschmidt said. "This was written with a lot of heart and warmth and he had characters that didn't fit in and everyone can identify with that."
All of the Rankin/Bass specials, including Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, shared those characteristics.
Goldschmidt believes that's what made these stories so memorable.
"At the time it was just a family-oriented production that was meant to last a couple of years but it turned into being part of everyone's Christmas. You can't describe that. It just happened," he said.
