Fun comedy events in Burbank this week

Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank

"Improv Comedy for Kids by Teens"

"2001: An Improv Odyssey"

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a multi-comic stand-up performance to an improv show.---It's Thirsty Thursday at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank. Come for the comedy, stay for the menu full of comfort food and margaritas.Kristal Adams, and Maggie Maye will host a comedy line up that includes Alexis de Lucia, Angela Landis, Brandan Jordan, Edi Gibson, Fielding Edlow, Guistina Chirco, Jon Huck, Joseph Vecsey, Karen Renee, Marsden Kelly, Susan Cupcake Jones and Xchel Hernandez.Thursday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.Flappers Comedy Club Burbank - Main Room, 102 E. Magnolia Blvd.$10Got a kid with a funny bone? Bring him or her to the L.A. Connection Comedy Theatre for a "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"-style improv show. The young improvisers on stage will take audience suggestions and act out scenarios that will have the whole family laughing.Saturday, Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m.LA Connection Comedy Theatre, 3435 W. Magnolia Blvd.$2.50Ready for some interactive comedy? In "2001: An Improv Odyssey," improv group members David McCharen, Joe Spence, Kent Skov, Steve Pinto, Deven Green, Dana Grooms and Peter McTomney pull some of the crowd onstage for series of short-form improv scenes and popular reoccurring games.Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m.LA Connection Comedy Theatre, 3435 W. Magnolia Blvd.$0-$12