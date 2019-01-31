ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun comedy events in Burbank this week

Photo: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a multi-comic stand-up performance to an improv show.
---

Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank





It's Thirsty Thursday at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank. Come for the comedy, stay for the menu full of comfort food and margaritas.

Kristal Adams, and Maggie Maye will host a comedy line up that includes Alexis de Lucia, Angela Landis, Brandan Jordan, Edi Gibson, Fielding Edlow, Guistina Chirco, Jon Huck, Joseph Vecsey, Karen Renee, Marsden Kelly, Susan Cupcake Jones and Xchel Hernandez.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.
Where: Flappers Comedy Club Burbank - Main Room, 102 E. Magnolia Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Improv Comedy for Kids by Teens"





Got a kid with a funny bone? Bring him or her to the L.A. Connection Comedy Theatre for a "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"-style improv show. The young improvisers on stage will take audience suggestions and act out scenarios that will have the whole family laughing.

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m.
Where: LA Connection Comedy Theatre, 3435 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Price: $2.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"2001: An Improv Odyssey"





Ready for some interactive comedy? In "2001: An Improv Odyssey," improv group members David McCharen, Joe Spence, Kent Skov, Steve Pinto, Deven Green, Dana Grooms and Peter McTomney pull some of the crowd onstage for series of short-form improv scenes and popular reoccurring games.

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m.
Where: LA Connection Comedy Theatre, 3435 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Price: $0-$12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
