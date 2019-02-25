ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun comedy events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Tim Mossholder/Unslplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an improv show to stand up shows.
---

"The Crazy Uncle Joe Show"





Come see one of L.A.'s longest-running long-form improvisation shows, "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show," Wednesday night at The Groundlings Theatre. This group takes three audience-suggested scenarios and combines them into characters and situations that intertwine.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
Where: The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.
Price: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Meatballs Of Comedy"




Check out this all-Italian laugh fest at Sal's Restaurant and Comedy Club in Hollywood Friday night. This stand-up show features the country's funniest Italian comics from television, films and the stage.

When: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m.
Where: Sal's Restaurant and Comedy Club, 7356 Melrose Ave.
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Opening Night: The Improvised Musical"





Be ready with suggestions when you attend this improvised musical Friday night. If the group chooses your idea, these talented improvisers will put on your show for the first and last time -- creating songs and dace numbers on the spot.

When: Friday, March 1, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 75% Off Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club





This weekend, catch a discounted show at the Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club, where the funny hosts will get you amped up to laugh at the featured headliners. Bonus: a celeb comic may drop in for a set. Double bonus: you get free nachos with your ticket purchase.

Where: 4712 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
Price: $20 (60 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
