Fun fashion and beauty events in Los Angeles this week

Looking for fashion-forward events this week?From a creative mixer to a beauty brand launch, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Los Angeles this week.---Mix and mingle with fellow creative minds at a Wednesday open mixer for the LA Influencer Club, a membership-based collective. Members include photographers, fashion designers, makeup artists, graphic designers, influencers, stylists and more.Wednesday, March 27, 7-9 p.m.SocialSet, 2684 Lacy St., Unit 308.$10Shop the Carbon38 sample sale this week. The luxury activewear company features designer brands like Alo Yoga, Mackage, Beyond Yoga and Adidas by Stella McCartney.Wednesday, March 27, 10 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m.Eclipse Sample Sales, 315 S. Robertson Blvd.FreeCome to the launch of first AERIN pop-up shop on Friday. The beauty and lifestyle pop-up experience comes from Aerin Lauder, granddaughter of Estee Lauder.Friday, March 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.AERIN on Melrose, 8457 Melrose PlaceFreeDiscover beauty brand, Skin by Mented, at this LA launch event. At this free event, the founders will discuss the brand and customers will get shade matched with the collection's 16 dermatologist-tested shades.Friday, March 29, 6-9 p.m.418 Venice Blvd.Free