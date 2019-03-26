Arts & Entertainment

Fun fashion and beauty events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: freestocks.org/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for fashion-forward events this week?

From a creative mixer to a beauty brand launch, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Los Angeles this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Open Studio Mixer Event for Photographers, Influencers, Models and Creative Entrepreneurs





Mix and mingle with fellow creative minds at a Wednesday open mixer for the LA Influencer Club, a membership-based collective. Members include photographers, fashion designers, makeup artists, graphic designers, influencers, stylists and more.

When: Wednesday, March 27, 7-9 p.m.

Where: SocialSet, 2684 Lacy St., Unit 308.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Carbon38 Sample Sale





Shop the Carbon38 sample sale this week. The luxury activewear company features designer brands like Alo Yoga, Mackage, Beyond Yoga and Adidas by Stella McCartney.

When: Wednesday, March 27, 10 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Eclipse Sample Sales, 315 S. Robertson Blvd.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

AERIN Melrose Launch Event





Come to the launch of first AERIN pop-up shop on Friday. The beauty and lifestyle pop-up experience comes from Aerin Lauder, granddaughter of Estee Lauder.

When: Friday, March 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: AERIN on Melrose, 8457 Melrose Place


Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Skin by Mented: LA Launch Event





Discover beauty brand, Skin by Mented, at this LA launch event. At this free event, the founders will discuss the brand and customers will get shade matched with the collection's 16 dermatologist-tested shades.

When: Friday, March 29, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 418 Venice Blvd.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleshoodline
TOP STORIES
OC Sheriff's Department ending contract with ICE
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Boy struck, killed by truck after running into street after dog
Pedestrian struck, killed by possible DUI driver in NoHo
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Compton shooting leaves woman dead; suspect at large
Show More
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
LAPD officers pay it forward, buy In-N-Out for families
Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. in Costa Mesa
Eyewitness This: Chopper lands on poppies, dog food recall, LAPD treats diners to In-N-Out
More TOP STORIES News