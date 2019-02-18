Fun music events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
LA Phil: Chamber Music and Wine Tasting
Enjoy a lovely wine-and-chamber-music pairing. Lorimar Winery provides the wine at a pre-show reception in BP Hall, followed by a performance by the LA Philharmonic and guests that will include pieces by Tchaikovsky, Brahms and more.
When: Tuesday, February 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.
Price: $22 (Balcony Seat)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jazz at Catalina Bar and Grill
Jazz singer Annette Warren performs at the Catalina Bar and Grill. A regular performer at the Catalina, the 97-year-old vocalist will premiere her new show, "Professor Bob and the Old Broadway," accompanied composer Bob Remstein.
When: Tuesday, February 19, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Susana Baca
Susana Baca, a Latin Grammy Award-winning Peruvian singer-songwriter, brings her soulful Afro-Peruvian sound to The Soraya. Accompanied by musical group Banda Magda and composer Michael League, Baca will showcase her world-renowned storytelling through song.
When: Friday, February 22, 8 p.m.
Where: The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets