Fun music events in Los Angeles this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From a Los Angeles Philharmonic chamber music concert and wine tasting to Afro-Peruvian singer Susana Baca, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Enjoy a lovely wine-and-chamber-music pairing. Lorimar Winery provides the wine at a pre-show reception in BP Hall, followed by a performance by the LA Philharmonic and guests that will include pieces by Tchaikovsky, Brahms and more.Tuesday, February 19, 8 p.m.Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.$22 (Balcony Seat)Jazz singer Annette Warren performs at the Catalina Bar and Grill. A regular performer at the Catalina, the 97-year-old vocalist will premiere her new show, "Professor Bob and the Old Broadway," accompanied composer Bob Remstein.Tuesday, February 19, 8:30 p.m.Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.$12Susana Baca, a Latin Grammy Award-winning Peruvian singer-songwriter, brings her soulful Afro-Peruvian sound to The Soraya. Accompanied by musical group Banda Magda and composer Michael League, Baca will showcase her world-renowned storytelling through song.Friday, February 22, 8 p.m.The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.$20