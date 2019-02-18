ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun music events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Jack Sharp/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From a Los Angeles Philharmonic chamber music concert and wine tasting to Afro-Peruvian singer Susana Baca, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

---

LA Phil: Chamber Music and Wine Tasting





Enjoy a lovely wine-and-chamber-music pairing. Lorimar Winery provides the wine at a pre-show reception in BP Hall, followed by a performance by the LA Philharmonic and guests that will include pieces by Tchaikovsky, Brahms and more.

When: Tuesday, February 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.
Price: $22 (Balcony Seat)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jazz at Catalina Bar and Grill





Jazz singer Annette Warren performs at the Catalina Bar and Grill. A regular performer at the Catalina, the 97-year-old vocalist will premiere her new show, "Professor Bob and the Old Broadway," accompanied composer Bob Remstein.

When: Tuesday, February 19, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Susana Baca





Susana Baca, a Latin Grammy Award-winning Peruvian singer-songwriter, brings her soulful Afro-Peruvian sound to The Soraya. Accompanied by musical group Banda Magda and composer Michael League, Baca will showcase her world-renowned storytelling through song.

When: Friday, February 22, 8 p.m.
Where: The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
