ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun music events in Newport Beach this week

Photo: Reggae on the Beach

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From reggae on the beach to an Oingo Boingo tribute band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Reggae on the Beach featuring Don Carlos





Don Carlos headlines the third Reggae on the Beach, where you can enjoy reggae tunes, Caribbean food and great company. Hosted by Jah Faith, the event will also feature appearances by Empress Akua, Low Budget, Gregory G and The Fully Fullwood Band.

When: Saturday, December 29, 6 p.m.
Where: Newport Dunes, 1131 Back Bay Dr.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Boots on the Beach Pre-Party





Boots on the Beach rings in the New Year a day early with great vibes and country tunes. Scotty Mac Band and Kaitlyn Weather headline the party, hosted by DJ David Bugenske. Put on your favorite cowboy hat and join the party.

When: Sunday, December 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Newport Dunes, 1131 Back Bay Dr.
Price: $5-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dead Man's Party at the Bistro





Dead Man's Party will pay tribute to Oingo Boingo at the Back Bay Bistro, where they will play American New Wave tunes.

When: Saturday, December 29, 8 p.m.
Where: Back Bay Bistro, 1131 Back Bay Dr.
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNewport Beach
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2019
Duckling meets hero Donald Duck in heartwarming ad
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly married in secret ceremony
Hip-hop events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
Woman pleads no contest to brutal beating in Willowbrook
Love in Paradise: Couple gets engaged amid rubble of Camp Fire
OC ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting 3 women
Part of Aliso County beach closed due to sewage spill
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
2 LAPD officers rushed to hospital after crash in Boyle Heights
Michelle Obama is most admired woman in America, poll finds
Show More
Government shutdown likely to stretch into next week
Trampoline to be featured on float for 1st time in Rose Parade history
CA among states with highest number of officer fatalities
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Pediatrician warns parents of small hazards during holiday cleanup
More News