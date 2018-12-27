Fun music events in Newport Beach this week

Reggae on the Beach featuring Don Carlos

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From reggae on the beach to an Oingo Boingo tribute band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Don Carlos headlines the third Reggae on the Beach, where you can enjoy reggae tunes, Caribbean food and great company. Hosted by Jah Faith, the event will also feature appearances by Empress Akua, Low Budget, Gregory G and The Fully Fullwood Band.Saturday, December 29, 6 p.m.Newport Dunes, 1131 Back Bay Dr.$15Boots on the Beach rings in the New Year a day early with great vibes and country tunes. Scotty Mac Band and Kaitlyn Weather headline the party, hosted by DJ David Bugenske. Put on your favorite cowboy hat and join the party.Sunday, December 30, 6 p.m.Newport Dunes, 1131 Back Bay Dr.$5-$10Dead Man's Party will pay tribute to Oingo Boingo at the Back Bay Bistro, where they will play American New Wave tunes.Saturday, December 29, 8 p.m.Back Bay Bistro, 1131 Back Bay Dr.$25