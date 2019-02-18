Fun performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this week

Team Coco presents Up & Up with Moses Storm + Eric Andre, Tim Dillon, + Flula Borg!

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a comedy-musical show from Conan O'Brien's Team Coco to an evening with the Lucas Bros and friends.---Actor-comedian Moses Storm hosts Up & Up, an evening of comedy and music presented by Conan O'Brien's Team Coco. Special guests include comedians Eric Andre and Tim Dillon and actor-comedian Flula Borg as musical guest. This event is for ages 18 and over.Tuesday, February 19, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$10 (General Admission)The Sporkful Podcast, hosted by Dan Pashman of The Cooking Channel, digs into the LA food scene with its first ever live LA show. The evening's guest is actor Danny Trejo, who owns three LA restaurants: Trejo's Tacos, Trejo's Cantina and Trejo's Coffee & Donuts. This event is for ages 18 and over.Wednesday, February 20, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 (Pre-Sale (General Admission))The Chocolate and Art Show showcases artists, creators and photographer. Some profits will go toward "Artists for Trauma," a non-profit that pairs survivors of civilian and military trauma with artists. The event will feature live body painting, face painting, music, chocolate and more. This event is for ages 21 and over.Friday, February 22, 8 p.m.- Sunday, February 24, 2 a.m.The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd.$15 (Early Bird - February 22); $15 (Early Bird - February 23). More ticket options available.Hang out with the Lucas Bros as they explore the art of believing through a variety of topics through their singular comedic lens. Special guests will include Sasheer Zamata, Byron Bowers, Quinta Brunson and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.Saturday, February 23, 7:30-9 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 (General Admission)