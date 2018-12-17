Fun theater events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week, from a festive cabaret show to an all-female twist on "A Christmas Carol."

The Unknown Artists' 8th Annual Festivus Show





The Unknown Artists presents its eighth annual holiday cabaret. Enjoy the spectacle and bask in the holiday cheer just before Christmas Eve.

When: Sunday, December 23, 7:45-9 p.m.
Where: Three Clubs, 1123 Vine St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'WINK'





In "WINK," two lost souls -- a homeless gender questioning teenager and a former A-list actor -- find each other and form a mutual bond in Los Angeles. They discuss music, art and the hurdles life throws at you when you least expect it. Playwright Neil Koenigsberg told Broadway World that he was inspired by volunteering at a New York LGBTQ center for homeless youth.

When: Monday, December 17, 8 p.m.; Friday, December 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Come From Away'





The Tony-winning musical "Come From Away" tells the inspiring true story of the small town of Gander in Newfoundland, Canada, and the local residents who took in and took care of 7,000 airline passengers whose flights were diverted there in the week following the September 11, 2001 attacks. Center Theatre Group performs the play under the direction of Christopher Ashley, winner of the Tony for Best Director for "Come From Away" on Broadway.

When: Tuesday-Saturday, December 18-22, 8 p.m.
Where: Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave.
Price: $59
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Mousetrap'





Try and solve the mystery of Agatha Christie's famous story, "The Mousetrap," the longest-running play in history. Crown City Theatre Company will delight you in this tale of a group of total strangers stranded together by a snowstorm who must deduce who amongst them is a murderer.
When: Friday, December 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Crown City Theatre, 11031 Camarillo St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'A Carol Christmas'





"A Carol Christmas" takes the classic story of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" and gives it a refreshing feminized twist. All the characters are women -- Carol, the scrooge; Trina, the "Tiny Tim;" and Carol's overworked assistant. With songs by award-winning songwriter and producer Bruce Kimmel, this new musical is perfect for the holiday season. This is the play's world premiere.

When: Friday, December 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
