Fun theater events in Los Angeles this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week, from a play about gender fluidity to a celebration of burlesque.---"HIR" is a thought-provoking and dark-humored play written by playwright, performance artist and 2017 MacArthur Grant fellow Taylor Mac. Dealing with issues of gender fluidity and identity, the play tells the story of a dysfunctional family in revolt against each other. The play is directed by Bart DeLorenzo.Thursday, January 31, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.$22"Death House" tackles issues of justice and redemption. Set in a prison on the night a death-house chaplain hands the reins to the incoming young pastor, the two men encounter an inmate who has a significant effect on them. The play is written by Jason Karasev and directed by Michael Peretzian.Friday, February 1, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Road Theatre @ Lankershim Arts Center, 5108 Lankershim Blvd.$17Shakespeare's comedy comes to the Theatre Palisades stage. With his signature wit and wordplay, Shakespeare weaves the tale of Illyria, who takes on the identity and disguise of her presumed dead brother and meets Countess Olivia, who falls in love with "the boy."Friday, February 1, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Theatre Palisades, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.$11.09Kristin Towers Rowles presents her solo show, "A Lovely Lineage," as part of Portraits of Humanity 2's series of one-person shows. Towers Rowles draws on her musical theater family lineage, combining stories from her life and music from The American Songbook. Her grandmother was Kathryn Grayson, an MGM star who appeared in "Anchors Aweigh," "Kiss Me Kate" and "Show Boat."Sunday, February 3, 7 p.m.Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. W.$12.50Babylon Cabaret celebrates the art of burlesque on a journey through Golden Era Hollywood, the French Quarter of New Orleans and 1920s Berlin and more. There will be a live original music, magicians and moments of jaw-dropping spectacle. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.Sunday, February 3, 8 p.m.El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.$10